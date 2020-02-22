South Korea coronavirus cases surge due to church, hospital outbreaks

Coronavirus cases in South Korea almost doubled on Saturday to 346 and officials flagged the tally could rise significantly higher as more than 1,000 people who attended a church at the center of the outbreak reported flu-like symptoms.
