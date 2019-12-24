South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Korea’s nuclear program, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea - December 23, 2019
- South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue - December 23, 2019
- Hong Kong ‘silent night’ protests planned for Christmas Eve - December 23, 2019