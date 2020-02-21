South Korea moves to contain coronavirus outbreak amid spike in new cases

South Korean officials on Friday designated two cities as “special care zones” while its military confined troops to their bases in a desperate effort to contain the spread of coronavirus after a recent spike in cases.
