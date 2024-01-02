South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Lee’s assailant had been arrested at the scene in the port city of BusanSouth Korea’s opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung has been hospitalised after being attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, sustaining injuries that health officials said were not life threatening.Lee, 59, was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by a 67-year-old man, police said, adding that the weapon was an 18cm knife bought online. Continue reading…

