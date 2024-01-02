South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Lee’s assailant had been arrested at the scene in the port city of BusanSouth Korea’s opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung has been attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported.Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man, Yonhap said, adding that the assailant was subdued and arrested at the scene. Continue reading…

