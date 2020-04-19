South Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 16 days on Sunday but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures, as it reported just eight new coronavirus infections, the lowest in two months.
