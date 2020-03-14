South Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086: KCDC

South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Saturday for the second day is a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia’s biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.
