South Korea reported 123 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a fourth death from the virus, taking the national tally to 556, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea reports 123 new coronavirus cases, fourth death - February 22, 2020
- Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place - February 22, 2020
- Hong Kong cruise passengers head to quarantine after third flight from Japan - February 22, 2020