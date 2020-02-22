South Korea reports 142 additional coronavirus cases, brings total to 346: KCDC

South Korea reported 142 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the nation’s total to 346, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
