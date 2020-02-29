South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections for total of 2,931

South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its biggest daily increase since the first infection was confirmed on Jan. 20, taking its tally to 2,931 cases.
