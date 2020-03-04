South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812 and total deaths to 28, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
