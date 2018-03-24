South Korea says North agrees to hold summit preparation talks on March 29

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has agreed to hold high-level talks with South Korea on March 29 at the border truce village of Panmunjom to prepare for a summit of their leaders planned for April, the South said on Saturday.
