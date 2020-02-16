South Korea to evacuate Koreans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan

South Korea said on Sunday it would evacuate Koreans from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after 355 people from it were found to be infected with the virus.
