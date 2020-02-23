South Korea to raise disease alert level to highest as coronavirus cases climb

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the government will raise the country’s disease alert by one notch to the highest level in a bid to contain a surge in new cornavirus cases.
