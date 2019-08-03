South Korea is exploring all options in a bitter trade row with Japan, including scrapping an intelligence sharing pact, but wants a cooling off period with Tokyo, a senior South Korean official said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran to further reduce commitments to nuclear deal: foreign minister - August 3, 2019
- Exclusive: Democrats consider a lawyer and a law professor for commissioner seat at SEC – sources - August 3, 2019
- South Korea warns Japan of security pact risk, calls for ‘cooling-off’ in trade row - August 3, 2019