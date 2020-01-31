South Korean evacuees from Wuhan welcomed to quarantine centers

Hundreds of South Koreans flown home on a charter flight from China were greeted with welcome signs on Friday as they arrived at quarantine centers where nearby residents had staged vehement protests only a day before.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia shares struggle for footing after rough virus-scarred week - January 31, 2020
- Helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash not certified to fly in poor visibility: reports - January 31, 2020
- RwandAir suspends flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak - January 31, 2020