South Korean lawmakers visit disputed islets as Japan tensions mount

A group of South Korean lawmakers visited islands disputed with Japan, sparking a protest from the Japanese foreign ministry as the countries’ already tense relationship deteriorates further.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain’s finance minister Javid says he has fantastic relationship with PM Johnson - August 31, 2019
- Be like water: Hong Kong protesters meander on the march - August 31, 2019
- China’s factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen - August 31, 2019