South Korean unification minister offers to step down, Yonhap says

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Tuesday to step down, saying he takes responsibility for a worsening in ties between the neighbours, the Yonhap news agency said.
