South Koreans celebrate as ‘Parasite’ snags historic wins at Oscars

South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy “Parasite” became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.
