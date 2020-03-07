South Korea’s coronavirus cases climb above 7,000, most cases traced to church

South Korea’s coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day, with more than half of the total number linked to a secretive church at the center of the country’s outbreak, health authorities said.
