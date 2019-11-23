South Korea’s Kang says to discuss wartime issues with Japan, but ‘not much time left’

South Korea and Japan will put discussions about their contentious wartime past back on the table, Seoul’s foreign minister said on Saturday, warning that a recent thaw in relations had bought them a little, but not much, time.
