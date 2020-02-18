South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from China’s coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea’s Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations - February 17, 2020
- Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty - February 17, 2020
- Samsung offers phone delivery service for test use to ride out coronavirus impact - February 17, 2020