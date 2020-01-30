South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over coronavirus quarantine sites

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged residents not to give in to fear as the country prepared to evacuate the first of around 700 citizens from the epicenter of the new coronavirus epidemic in China on Thursday.
