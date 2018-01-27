South Korea’s Moon visits hospital fire scene, agonizes over series of disasters

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean officials rushed to identify 37 victims of a hospital blaze and pinpoint the cause on Saturday as President Moon Jae-in visited the burnt-out building and decried “one tragedy after another” to strike the country.
