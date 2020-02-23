South Korea’s virus cases soar, Israel refuses entry to Korean plane passengers

South Korea’s confirmed cases of coronavirus jumped by 123 to 556 and its death toll rose to four on Sunday, with a majority of cases linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu.
