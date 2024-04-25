LUBBOCK, Texas, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.64, compared to $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.53 for the first quarter of 2023.

Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2024 was 241 basis points, compared to 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 136 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.14% at December 31, 2023 and 0.19% at March 31, 2023.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.04% annualized, compared to 0.99% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.95% annualized for the first quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $23.56 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $23.47 as of December 31, 2023 and $20.19 as of March 31, 2023.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2024 were 17.00%, 12.67%, and 11.51%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with our first quarter results as we have started to see our net interest margin stabilize driven by improved loan yields and the very early signs of deposit cost pressures starting to ease. Additionally, our loan production was strong through the first quarter though it was largely offset by our typical seasonal agricultural paydowns as well as the early payoffs of several loans that we have been working to move out of the Bank. We continue to aggressively manage the credit quality of our loan portfolio which can be seen by our ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets which was 10 basis points at the end of the first quarter. Lastly, while competition for deposits remains a challenge in the current banking environment, we delivered modest deposit growth as our community-based deposit franchise remains a competitive advantage and we believe provides adequate liquidity to fund loan growth as we move through the year.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $34.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.75% for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.53% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 5.78% for the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 241 basis points for the first quarter of 2024, which is 17 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023 and 105 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest income increased $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 from the fourth quarter of 2023, which was comprised of increases of $1.0 million in loan interest income and $454 thousand in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to a rise of 24 basis points in the yield on loans, which includes approximately $667 thousand in recoveries of interest on loans that had previously been maintained on nonaccrual. The increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of increased liquidity maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Interest income increased $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $235.7 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $9.3 million in loan interest income, and a higher liquidity level year over year.

Interest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $1.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of significantly higher short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits grew during the first quarter of 2024 versus the compared periods, which also contributed to the higher interest expense.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $1.5 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value rose modestly in the first quarter after falling late in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, originations of mortgage loans held for sale increased $8.6 million due to typical seasonality. The increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $1.7 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $2.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value rose modestly in the first quarter of 2024 compared to falling in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a reduction of $1.4 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of the Bank’s insurance subsidiary in April 2023.

Noninterest expense was $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $1.3 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a rise of $1.0 million in personnel costs, which predominately came from higher health care insurance costs and an increase in incentive-based compensation. The decrease in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by a reduction of $1.9 million in expenses from the Bank’s former insurance subsidiary, partially offset by an increase in incentive-based compensation.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $2.79 billion as of March 31, 2023. Loans were flat during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 with growth primarily in multi-family and single-family property loans, offset by decreases in seasonal agricultural-related loans, residential construction loans, and consumer auto loans. As of March 31, 2024, loans held for investment increased $223.2 million, or 8.0%, from March 31, 2023, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023 and $3.51 billion as of March 31, 2023. Deposits increased by $12.4 million, or 1.4% annualized, in the first quarter of 2024 from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, deposits increased $130.5 million, or 3.7%, from March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $974.2 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $974.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.11 billion as of March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was due to a modest increase in interest-bearing deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of growth of $152 million in brokered deposits in the second and third quarters of 2023 given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, as well as organic deposit growth.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 of $830 thousand, compared to $600 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The provision during the first quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.40% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% as of December 31, 2023 and 1.42% as of March 31, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.10% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.19% as of March 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.13% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.09% for the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $24.87 at March 31, 2024, compared to $24.80 at December 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by $8.7 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $7.5 million. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax decrease in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of increases in long-term market interest rates during the period.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 58,727 $ 57,236 $ 56,528 $ 50,821 $ 47,448 Interest expense 23,359 22,074 20,839 16,240 13,133 Net interest income 35,368 35,162 35,689 34,581 34,315 Provision for credit losses 830 600 (700 ) 3,700 1,010 Noninterest income 11,409 9,146 12,277 47,112 10,691 Noninterest expense 31,930 30,597 31,489 40,499 32,361 Income tax expense 3,143 2,787 3,683 7,811 2,391 Net income 10,874 10,324 13,494 29,683 9,244 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.66 0.63 0.80 1.74 0.54 Net earnings, diluted 0.64 0.61 0.78 1.71 0.53 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 Book value 24.87 24.80 22.39 23.13 21.57 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 23.56 23.47 21.07 21.82 20.19 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,429,919 16,443,908 16,842,594 17,048,432 17,046,713 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 16,938,857 17,008,892 17,354,182 17,386,515 17,560,756 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,431,755 16,417,099 16,600,442 16,952,072 17,062,572 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 371,939 330,158 352,424 295,581 328,002 Investment securities 599,869 622,762 584,969 628,093 698,579 Total loans held for investment 3,011,799 3,014,153 2,993,563 2,979,063 2,788,640 Allowance for credit losses 42,174 42,356 42,075 43,137 39,560 Total assets 4,218,993 4,204,793 4,186,440 4,150,129 4,058,049 Interest-bearing deposits 2,664,397 2,651,952 2,574,361 2,473,755 2,397,115 Noninterest-bearing deposits 974,174 974,201 1,046,253 1,100,767 1,110,939 Total deposits 3,638,571 3,626,153 3,620,614 3,574,522 3,508,054 Borrowings 110,214 110,168 122,493 122,447 122,400 Total stockholders’ equity 408,712 407,114 371,716 392,029 367,964 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.04 % 0.99 % 1.27 % 2.97 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.72 % 10.52 % 14.01 % 31.33 % 10.34 % Net interest margin (1) 3.56 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.65 % 3.75 % Yield on loans 6.53 % 6.29 % 6.10 % 5.94 % 5.78 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.27 % 3.14 % 2.93 % 2.45 % 2.03 % Efficiency ratio 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.34 % 49.39 % 71.42 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 3,380 5,178 4,783 21,039 7,579 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.71 % 0.27 % Other real estate owned 862 912 242 249 202 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.51 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.45 % 1.42 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.09 %

As of and for the quarter ended March 31

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.69 % 9.68 % 8.88 % 9.45 % 9.07 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.22 % 9.21 % 8.40 % 8.96 % 8.54 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.67 % 12.41 % 12.19 % 12.11 % 11.92 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.51 % 11.33 % 11.13 % 11.67 % 11.22 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.00 % 16.74 % 16.82 % 16.75 % 16.70 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields – (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 3,014,537 $ 48,940 6.53 % $ 2,778,876 $ 39,602 5.78 % Debt securities – taxable 554,081 5,511 4.00 % 585,427 5,240 3.63 % Debt securities – nontaxable 156,254 1,024 2.64 % 213,191 1,413 2.69 % Other interest-bearing assets 298,969 3,475 4.67 % 161,955 1,495 3.74 % Total interest-earning assets 4,023,841 58,950 5.89 % 3,739,449 47,750 5.18 % Noninterest-earning assets 184,293 189,477 Total assets $ 4,208,134 $ 3,928,926 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,285,981 17,997 3.17 % $ 1,988,555 9,984 2.04 % Time deposits 374,852 3,666 3.93 % 283,997 1,386 1.98 % Short-term borrowings 3 – 0.00 % 4 – 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings – – 0.00 % – – 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,798 835 5.26 % 75,984 1,012 5.40 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 861 7.46 % 46,393 751 6.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,771,027 23,359 3.39 % 2,394,933 13,133 2.22 % Demand deposits 958,334 1,109,344 Other liabilities 70,860 62,160 Stockholders’ equity 407,913 362,489 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,208,134 $ 3,928,926 Net interest income $ 35,591 $ 34,617 Net interest margin (2) 3.56 % 3.75 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 41,273 $ 62,821 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 330,666 267,337 Securities available for sale 599,869 622,762 Loans held for sale 15,751 14,499 Loans held for investment 3,011,799 3,014,153 Less: Allowance for credit losses (42,174 ) (42,356 ) Net loans held for investment 2,969,625 2,971,797 Premises and equipment, net 54,221 55,070 Goodwill 19,315 19,315 Intangible assets 2,247 2,429 Mortgage servicing rights 26,843 26,569 Other assets 159,183 162,194 Total assets $ 4,218,993 $ 4,204,793 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,174 $ 974,201 Interest-bearing deposits 2,664,397 2,651,952 Total deposits 3,638,571 3,626,153 Subordinated debt 63,821 63,775 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 61,496 61,358 Total liabilities 3,810,281 3,797,679 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,432 16,417 Additional paid-in capital 97,406 97,107 Retained earnings 354,011 345,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59,137 ) (51,674 ) Total stockholders’ equity 408,712 407,114 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,218,993 $ 4,204,793

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 48,932 $ 39,597 Other 9,795 7,851 Total interest income 58,727 47,448 Interest expense: Deposits 21,663 11,370 Subordinated debt 835 1,012 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 861 751 Other – – Total interest expense 23,359 13,133 Net interest income 35,368 34,315 Provision for credit losses 830 1,010 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,538 33,305 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,813 1,701 Income from insurance activities 34 1,411 Mortgage banking activities 3,945 2,286 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,061 2,956 Gain on sale of subsidiary – – Other 2,556 2,337 Total noninterest income 11,409 10,691 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,988 19,254 Net occupancy expense 3,920 3,832 Professional services 1,483 1,648 Marketing and development 754 936 Other 6,785 6,691 Total noninterest expense 31,930 32,361 Income before income taxes 14,017 11,635 Income tax expense 3,143 2,391 Net income $ 10,874 $ 9,244

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,110,283 $ 1,081,056 Commercial – Specialized 351,546 372,376 Commercial – General 527,576 517,361 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 545,116 534,731 Auto Loans 292,389 305,271 Other Consumer 71,698 74,168 Construction 113,191 129,190 Total loans held for investment $ 3,011,799 $ 3,014,153

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,174 $ 974,201 NOW & other transaction accounts 518,804 562,066 MMDA & other savings 1,764,627 1,722,170 Time deposits 380,966 367,716 Total deposits $ 3,638,571 $ 3,626,153

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 10,874 $ 10,324 $ 13,494 $ 29,683 $ 9,244 Income tax expense 3,143 2,787 3,683 7,811 2,391 Provision for credit losses 830 600 (700 ) 3,700 1,010 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 14,847 $ 13,711 $ 16,477 $ 41,194 $ 12,645

Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 $ 32,361 Net interest income 35,368 35,162 35,689 34,581 34,315 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 223 225 229 303 302 Noninterest income 11,409 9,146 12,277 47,112 10,691 Total income 47,000 44,533 48,195 81,996 45,308 Efficiency ratio 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.34 % 49.39 % 71.42 % Noninterest expense $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 $ 32,361 Less: Subsidiary transaction and related expenses — — — (4,532 ) — Less: net loss on sale of securities — — — (3,409 ) — Adjusted noninterest expense 31,930 30,597 31,489 32,558 32,361 Total income 47,000 44,533 48,195 81,996 45,308 Less: gain on sale of subsidiary — — (290 ) (33,488 ) — Adjusted total income 47,000 44,533 47,905 48,508 45,308 Adjusted efficiency ratio 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.73 % 67.12 % 71.42 %