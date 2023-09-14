GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that South Shore Utility, an underground utility locate company, has adopted ProStar’s precision mapping technology, PointMan®.

“We have always taken great pride in being a leader in the industry and providing our clients with the best-in-class utility locating services by leveraging the most modern technologies,” stated Bob Freed, President of South Shore. “With PointMan, we increase the value we provide to our clients and continue to set our company apart from the other utility locate providers.”

South Shore specializes in serving universities, municipalities, school systems, and commercial fiber carriers and offers both contract and private utility locating along with GIS and GPR services. Operating in the state of Ohio and its surrounding areas, South Shore’s overarching objective has been to enhance the quality of its deliverables, expand its service portfolio, and establish itself as a technology leader in utility locating throughout Ohio.

“We are transforming an industry that is well entrenched in old and antiquated business practices”, stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “That is a tall order and only made possible through the adoption of our solution by companies like South Shore that are willing to be a driver in change and help lead the way.”

About South Shore Utility Inc.

South Shore Utility. is an underground utility locating and mapping company that provides service to the state of Ohio and the surrounding areas. In addition, South Shore Utility provides contract locating services for public utility companies, school districts, hospitals, and airports. They also provide private utility locating services for commercial excavators, engineering firms, and individual home and property owners who aren’t covered under the “one call system.”

To learn more, visit: www.ssulinc.com

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 21, 2023, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca.