SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 3Q19 Earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.41 million or $0.18/share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Excluding securities gains, core earnings were $1.40 million, or $0.17/share. This compares favorably with 3Q18 core EPS of $0.14/share, or $1.2 million.

“The third quarter saw the continuation of the momentum that SouthCrest experienced in the first half of 2019. Our team continued serving our clients, while keeping focused on the bottom line results that our shareholders expect. As a result, and to appropriately manage the capital entrusted to us, we are announcing a special dividend of $0.50 per share to be paid on December 10, 2019 to all shareholders of record November 26, 2019. This dividend is in addition to the standard quarterly dividend previously announced.”

“Finally, I’m pleased to report that the Company completed its previously announced $5 million share buyback program during the third quarter and is announcing a new share buyback program that positions us to repurchase up to $10 million of our common stock from today through 2021.”

Total assets were down to $523.7MM vs. $528.5MM in 2Q19 due to the share buyback, and vs. $544.7.3MM in 3Q18. Loan growth was robust for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $331.2 million vs. $316.0 million at the end of 2Q19 and $319.3 million in the year ago quarter. The cost of funds was down 7bps due to a restructuring of FHLB borrowings, while the cost of deposits were up just 3bps from 2Q19.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank decreased to 9.65% as a result of the reduction in capital at the bank level to fund the share buyback. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.24 per share, up from $7.21 at the end of the second quarter. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the impact to TBV by OCI is $0.12/share vs. $0.07/share as of 2Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.097 million shares, comprised of 5.849 million common shares and 2.058 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios improved slightly during the quarter, with NPAs to assets decreasing to 1.00% vs. 1.09% in 2Q19 (excluding former bank branches in OREO as of 2Q19). As of September 30, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances were $0.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $560 $633 $609 $603 $636 Commercial Real Estate 1,776 1,819 1,800 1,834 2,037 Commercial Loans 454 401 458 429 446 Multi Family 27 20 19 32 27 Residential Mortgage 1,119 1,167 1,176 1,101 991 Consumer Loans 51 48 41 41 41 County/Municipal Loans 23 25 25 22 22 Loss Share Loans 70 64 62 61 61 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $41 $65 $82 $88 $107 Bank Owned CDs 7 7 7 6 6 Investment Securities 1,181 1,187 1,168 1,111 950 Total Interest Income $5,311 $5,436 $5,447 $5,329 $5,324 Total Interest Expense $586 $728 $746 $759 $658 Net Interest Income $4,725 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570 $4,666 Provision for Loan Losses 46 0 0 0 39 Net Interest Income after Loan

Losses $4,679 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570 $4,627

Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $169 $164 $156 $153 $148 NSF/Overdraft Fees 350 396 309 310 356 Other Service Charges 62 65 65 70 78 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 273 260 255 284 278 Other Income 316 172 204 131 308 Total Other Income $1,170 $1,057 $989 $947 $1,169 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,889 $1,822 $1,849 $1,842 $1,856 Employee Benefits 435 458 419 370 391 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 621 588 621 570 564 Professional Fees 305 136 170 274 152 Data Processing 485 476 481 488 497 Other Expense 693 724 649 613 505 Total Noninterest Expenses $4,428 $4,204 $4,189 $4,157 $3,963 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,421 $1,561 $1,501 $1,360 $1,832 Income Taxes 319 289 321 315 417 Net Income $1,102 $1,272 $1,180 $1,045 $1,414

Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $14,189 $20,168 $20,243 $30,930 $13,758 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 0 6,070 1,718 0 0 Bank Owned CDs 1,322 1,322 1,322 1,322 1,069 Investment Securities 166,632 162,936 161,561 141,013 139,907 Total Current Assets $182,143 $190,496 $184,844 $173,265 $154,733 Loans Construction and Development $43,113 $40,420 $41,777 $40,040 $43,661 Commercial Real Estate 148,219 144,329 144,178 153,527 155,397 Commercial Loans 29,997 29,452 28,177 28,036 42,921 Multi Family 1,518 1,466 1,438 1,970 1,939 Residential Mortgage 88,357 94,199 92,405 85,064 80,391 Consumer Loans 2,143 2,579 1,086 1,384 1,022 County/Municipal Loans 2,459 2,438 2,301 2,037 2,037 Loss Share Loans 3,466 4,030 3,975 3,933 3,859 Total Loans $319,272 $318,914 $315,337 $315,991 $331,227 Allowance for Loss (3,060 ) (3,042 ) (2,968 ) (3,022 ) (3,073 ) Net Loans $316,212 $315,872 $312,369 $312,698 $328,154 OREO 720 821 670 575 0 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 21,773 21,909 22,039 22,186 22,323 Fixed Assets, net 9,733 9,511 9,268 9,180 8,982 Intangible Assets 126 116 107 100 96 Other Assets 13,365 11,759 13,336 10,083 9,424 Total Assets $544,072 $550,484 $542,633 $528,503 $523,711 Liabilities & Stockholders’

Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $88,768 $06,821 $99,896 $98,229 $94,680 Interest Bearing Demand 64,684 62,829 59,270 59,606 63,386 Celebration Checking 101,474 99,694 102,617 100,950 97,277 Money Market Accts 47,286 55,836 49,584 33,080 32,382 Savings 44,139 43,574 44,152 44,407 44,383 CDs Less Than $100k 57,349 56,864 56,664 56,256 56,543 CDs Greater than $100k 34,795 38,007 39,867 38,854 41,846 Total Deposits $438,495 $463,625 $452,054 $431,382 $430,497

Other Liabilities 2,115 1,493 2,492 2,583 2,516 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 50,641 30,000 30,000 33,795 33,429 Total Liabilities $491,251 $495,118 $484,546 $467,760 $466,443 Total Equity 52,821 55,366 58,087 60,743 57,268 Total Liabilities &

Stockholders’ Equity $544,072 $550,484 $542,633 $528,503 $523,711