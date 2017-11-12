Southeast Asian nations not taking South China Sea thaw for granted: draft

MANILA (Reuters) – Southeast Asian nations will not take a relative calm in the dispute over the South China Sea for granted, according to a draft of a statement to be issued during a summit meeting in Manila on Monday.
