Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Southern Baptist Ministry Urges Federal Court to Protect Freedom Over Matters of Internal Religious Governance and Leadership

Southern Baptist Ministry Urges Federal Court to Protect Freedom Over Matters of Internal Religious Governance and Leadership

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

First Liberty Institute petition for rehearing en banc filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in light of the recent Supreme Court decision in Our Lady of Guadalupe

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Liberty Institute and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP filed a petition for a rehearing en banc at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a major religious liberty case involving the right of religious organizations to decide matters of church governance and leadership.

You can read the petition here.

“Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear that the Constitution protects religious organizations’ independence and their right to choose their own leaders and ministers,” said Hiram Sasser, Executive General Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “There should be no doubt that religious denominations have the freedom to choose who is best suited to lead their organizations and fulfill their religious missions. The Fifth Circuit should dismiss this case immediately.”

The North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention (“NAMB”) works with state Southern Baptist Conventions and other partners to share their Christian faith and plant new churches. The former Executive Director of one of these conventions sued NAMB alleging that NAMB influenced his termination. On April 24, 2019, the district court dismissed the case, concluding that the case would necessarily involve secular courts scrutinizing why a religious organization terminated its leader, and courts are barred from intruding into these purely ecclesiastical matters. The plaintiff appealed the dismissal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and a panel on that court reversed and remanded the case.

In NAMB’s petition, attorneys argue, “The panel’s holding is enormously consequential, injecting courts into disputes between ministers and religious organizations concerning internal religious governance and leadership and denying religious groups the special solicitude afforded to them by the First Amendment. Indeed, the panel’s opinion goes so far as to permit the district court to adjudicate not only the reasons for a religious minister’s termination, but also the reasons for speaker selection at a mission symposium.”

In July, the Supreme Court of the United States in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru ruled 7-2 that courts must stay out of employment disputes involving important positions within churches and religious organizations.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at [email protected] or by calling 972-941-4453.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.