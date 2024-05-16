The U.S. Border Patrol recorded ar decline in migrant encounters in April, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release Wednesday.
In April, the Border Patrol recorded 128,900 encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border. The figure was 30% lower than in April 2023, and 6% lower than in March.
“CBP continues to surge resources and personnel to impacted sectors along the border to ensure the safe, swift, and orderly processing of indiv
