Southern Careers Institute Offers Support to Those Impacted by Brightwood College Closing

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Texas-based trade school to hold open meetings with students and faculty to discuss future opportunities on December 12

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern Careers Institute (SCI), a Texas-based career education provider, is extending support to the students and faculty impacted by the abrupt closing of Brightwood College last week. The closures affect more than 20,000 current and entering students, including those at its 11 campuses across Texas. SCI will be holding open meetings across its seven campuses throughout Texas, to connect with students and provide them with an understanding of the transfer opportunities that exist for them to continue to pursue and complete their degrees, and also to discuss placement of the faculty left without jobs.

Nikki England, president of SCI, had this to say, “The students and faculty were delivered a devastating blow with the sudden closing of the school, and are now struggling to understand what their options are. We’re here to help them out in any way we can – whether it’s determining the optimal course for credit transfer, offering direction on enrollment opportunities, or providing information on other options the community offers for educational and career success.  They’ve worked hard, and we’re here to encourage and help guide them in making difficult decisions regarding their future career path.”

England continued, “Additionally, we’ll be looking to match the talented faculty and instructors displaced by the closures with any opportunities we can at SCI, as they’ve also experienced great losses.”

Students and faculty can meet with SCI campus directors this Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 5 p.m., across their seven campuses:

Campus Address
Austin 1701 Ben White  Blvd. Suite 100,
Austin, TX 78704
Brownsville 935 Expressway, Southwind Shopping Center
Brownsville, TX 78752
Corpus Christi 2422 Airline Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Harlingen 1122 Morgan Blvd.
Harlingen, TX 78550
Pharr 1500 Jackson Rd.
Pharr, TX 78577
San Antonio North 6963 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
San Antonio South 238 Southwest Military Drive Suite 101
San Antonio, TX 78221

To learn more about Southern Careers Institute’s programs and certification opportunities, visit scitexas.edu.

About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute was founded in 1960 in Austin, TX. Since opening its doors, SCI has expanded its facilities to include seven campuses located in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio (North Campus), and San Antonio (South Campus), plus virtual courses offered online. SCI has offered medical and business programs since 1992, and today, SCI offers a variety of programs in the fields of medical, pharmacy, business, technology and trades.

Southern Careers Institute has also developed a keen focus on making students more marketable with customized, employer-tailored programs. We call our approach The SCI Edge, a program that provides students with the necessary edge to compete in today’s job market.

Media Contact:
Richard Krueger
TallGrass Public Relations
908-420-0512
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
