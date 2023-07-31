Southern Champion’s Eight 2023 SIP Awards Medals. Southern Champion won 8 SIP Awards medals for 5 flavors across their 2 staple brands.

Carrollton, TX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern Champion has made their mark at the SIP Awards, winning 8 different awards for 5 flavors across their BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails brands in their inaugural recognition in the competition.

BuzzBallz Cocktails were awarded a Double Gold medal for their package design, as well as two Innovation medals for the brand’s newest flavors, Chili Mango and Espresso Martini. Chili Mango was awarded a Double Gold tasting medal, and Espresso Martini was awarded a Bronze tasting medal.

Uptown Cocktails were awarded three Platinum tasting medals for their three colada-based flavors, Piña Colada, Blue Hawaiian, and Caribbean Punch. Blue Hawaiian and Caribbean Punch are the two newest flavors for the brand.

Southern Champion Vice President of Marketing, Tracy Frisbie, said that the innovation of new flavors is important to the success of Southern Champion brands.

“Our consumers are continuously seeking new flavor adventures and flavor variety is important to them. We are thrilled that the SIP consumer panel awarded our newest flavors with these prestigious accolades,” Frisbie said.

The annual SIP Awards are in their 15th year, beginning in 2008. What makes the competition unique is that the consumers are the judges. The competition selects a diverse group of consumers and uses their opinions and voices to determine beverage quality in branding and development.

This is the eighth organization in 2023 to recognize and award the products and people of Southern Champion. In total the company has now received 20 awards in 2023 and has entered to potentially win several more before the end of 2023.

“With a mission to recreate happy hour, we are excited to continue creating new and exciting flavors to share with our consumers,” Southern Champion Director of Marketing, Tia Wines, said. “The more we innovate, the more these awards feel like payoff for our hard work.”

For more information, visit www.buzzballz.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.sipawards.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

