Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta to Host Disaster Recovery Community Forum

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Who:   Dr. Charles Steele, President, Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Arthur Fleming, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

What: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will host a Disaster Recovery Community Forum in Panama City, FL to raise awareness about resources directly available to communities to help them recover from natural disasters. The event will cover topics such as current market insights, disaster recovery from the regulatory perspective, and leveraging existing resources to help rebuild communities. Attendees will hear about FHLBank Atlanta’s Community Rebuild and Restore product, which provides up to $10,000 per household to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes located in “Major Disaster” areas as designated by FEMA. Attendees will also learn about SCLC’s efforts to directly aid victims of Hurricane Michael. Developers, homeowners, nonprofits, financial institutions, and the media are invited to attend the event.

When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: A.D. Harris Learning Village at 819 E 11th Street, Panama City, FL 32401

Please RSVP online herehttps://www.cvent.com/c/express/5a4c3520-49c3-42fa-aab0-6a95af1c6d5f

Media Contacts: 
DeMark Liggins, Southern Christian Leadership Conference
404.522.1420, [email protected]

Peter E. Garuccio, FHLBank Atlanta                                    
404.888.8143, [email protected]

