Not-for-profit health system utilizing digital health platform to automate programs for enhanced operational efficiencies and patient experience

CARBONDALE, Ill., and SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost counties of Illinois, is utilizing Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to incorporate digital components to care services, beginning with supplying patients with custom content related to its smoking cessation program.

Many hospitals are challenged with tighter operational margins, staffing shortages and inflation. Digital health efficiently fills a necessary role in extending care options for patients, especially for those who need to travel distances to be seen in-person. Xealth makes it simpler for medical providers to order and monitor digital health solutions, helping to strengthen connections with patients. Integrating with SIH’s existing electronic health record (EHR) system, Xealth supports care teams in personalizing digital solutions that are incorporated into treatment programs, helping elevate the patient experience.

“SIH provides optimal care to the people in our communities,” said Todd Guenzburger, MD, VP and Chief Health Informatics Officer for Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH). “This requires reaching our patients where they are, both in-person and digitally. Bringing in Xealth to automate and deliver digital health resources is important for connecting our care teams with program participants. We look forward to expanding this initiative as we believe it will deliver operational efficiencies while enhancing the patient experience.”

The Xealth digital health platform is designed to help clinicians integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients from one location within their current EHR workflow. Utilizing Xealth through SIH’s EHR system helps accelerate the rollout of custom education materials and gives care teams new insight into program enrollment and engagement. Care teams also gain insight into how each tool is performing with program participants.

“Now mainstream, digital health aids health systems in meeting both clinical and operational goals without requiring significant resources,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Xealth works with healthcare organizations such as SIH, making it easier for patients to receive digital resources when and how they need them, deepening the connection between patients and care teams. This contributes to better outcomes and more efficient care delivery.”

About Southern Illinois Healthcare

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is a not-for-profit health system serving the southernmost counties of Illinois with four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, Level II Trauma Center and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practices. Based in Carbondale, Ill., SIH is the region’s largest private employer with 4,000 employees and the largest provider of charity care, unreimbursed care and community benefits.

With a steadfast mission to provide health care to all people in the communities it serves, SIH provided $1 billion in uncompensated care and community benefits from FY12 through FY21. For more information, visit www.sih.net.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT: Cynthia Church Xealth 304-771-5755 cynthia.church@xealth.com