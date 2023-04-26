COLDWATER, Mich., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $3,005,000, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $2,933,000, or $0.65 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with our first quarter financial performance. Total loans, assets and deposits all reached record highs. We look forward to opening our first branch location in downtown Jackson two blocks from the loan production office located on West Michigan Avenue. The new branch is scheduled to open in July.”

As of March 31, 2023, total consolidated assets grew to $1.327 billion compared to $1.277 billion on December 31, 2022. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the quarter totaling $933.5 million and $1.127 billion, respectively, on March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $10,963,000, or 1.17% of loans on March 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $0 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $13,000 during the first quarter of 2022. Loan delinquencies at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were 0.13% of gross loans. On January 1, 2023, Southern adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13. The adoption resulted in an increase of $1.1 million to the allowance for credit losses and the establishment of a $500,000 reserve for unfunded commitments. A one-time adjustment to capital for $1.6 million, net of tax, was recorded. Southern provided an additional $275,000 for loan losses during the first quarter of 2023, while no provision for loan loss expense was required during the first quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were 0.93% and 0.98% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.68% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 12.23% for the first quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023 was 3.31% compared to 3.02% for the same period of 2022.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

***

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“risk factors”) that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,184 $ 77,255 Federal funds sold 265 253 Securities available for sale, at fair value 179,581 178,154 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 68,946 69,661 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,963 – 2023 ($9,588 – 2022) 922,536 877,038 Premises and equipment, net 17,554 16,545 Accrued interest receivable 5,666 5,535 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,001 18,124 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 174 183 Other assets 17,636 20,353 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,326,965 $ 1,276,523 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 248,448 $ 268,704 Interest bearing 878,669 822,347 Total deposits 1,127,117 1,091,051 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 10,659 11,179 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,905 13,545 Other borrowings 50,900 40,000 Subordinated debentures 34,601 34,584 Total liabilities 1,236,182 1,190,359 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding – – Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized – 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,577,171 shares in 2023

(4,519,179 shares in 2022) 11,439 11,294 Additional paid-in capital 14,098 14,066 Retained earnings 83,800 82,705 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (18,554 ) (21,901 ) Total shareholders’ equity 90,783 86,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,326,965 $ 1,276,523

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 11,853 $ 7,985 Securities: Taxable 1,527 901 Tax-exempt 329 277 Other 624 50 Total interest income 14,333 9,213 Interest expense: Deposits 3,767 486 Other 712 463 Total interest expense 4,479 949 Net interest income 9,854 8,264 Provision for loan losses 275 – Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,579 8,264 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 393 362 Trust fees 567 577 Net gains on loan sales 60 264 Earnings on life insurance assets 146 117 ATM and debit card fee income 414 416 Other 221 160 Total non-interest income 1,801 1,896 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,710 3,991 Occupancy, net 487 439 Equipment 322 283 Printing, postage and supplies 101 112 Telecommunication expenses 91 84 Professional and outside services 473 389 Software maintenance 519 466 ATM expenses 207 180 Amortization of other intangibles 9 9 Other 758 672 Total non-interest expense 7,677 6,625 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,703 3,535 Federal income tax provision 698 602 NET INCOME $ 3,005 $ 2,933 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.14 $ 0.13

CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO

(517) 279-5500