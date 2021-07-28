Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

COLDWATER, Mich., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2021 net income of $3,009,000, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $1,831,000, or $0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Southern earned $6,097,000, or $1.33 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 compared to $3,344,000, or $0.73 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.   

Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2021 increased 12.7%, reaching $1.124 billion compared to $997.6 million at December 31, 2020.   Loan totals grew 10.3%, from December 31, 2020 levels of $635.9 million to $701.1 million. Deposits also increased totaling $944.8 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $106.5 million or 12.7%, as compared to year end 2020.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings for both the second quarter and six-month period of 2021 as well as solid loan and deposit growth resulting in record high balance sheet footings for loans, deposits and total assets. Additional loan growth is expected during the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as approved loans in the commercial pipeline fund.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,229,000, or 1.17% of loans at June 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $40,000 for the first six months of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $2,000 during the first six months of 2020. Loan delinquencies dropped from 0.72% of gross loans on December 31, 2020 to 0.21% of gross loans on June 30, 2021. Likewise, total non-performing assets dropped from .49% of total assets on December 31, 2020 to 0.15% of total assets on June 30, 2021. Southern provided $400,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the second quarter of 2021 to support loan growth. This contrasts with $1,750,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the first six months of 2020.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 1.13% and 0.78%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.12% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 7.80% for the first six months of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.16% and 3.31%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“risk factors”) that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  June 30,
2021		   December 31,
2020		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,781   $ 99,610  
Federal funds sold   245     231  
Securities available for sale   258,848     208,380  
Loans held for sale   1,287     1,691  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,229 – 2021 ($7,789 – 2020)   692,932     628,081  
Premises and equipment, net   13,280     13,698  
Accrued interest receivable   4,390     4,749  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   19,236     16,016  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   237     255  
Other assets   13,218     11,441  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,123,876   $ 997,574  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 256,870   $ 220,786  
Interest bearing   687,935     617,512  
Total deposits   944,805     838,298  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   15,977     20,083  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,087     14,561  
Other borrowings   20,000     26,500  
Subordinated debentures   34,480     5,155  
Total liabilities   1,028,349     904,597  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized – 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,571,691 shares in 2021 (2,301,269 shares in 2020)   11,425     5,748  
Additional paid-in capital   14,628     15,416  
Retained earnings   67,003     67,741  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   2,711     4,362  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (240 )   (290 )
Total shareholders’ equity   95,527     92,977  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,123,876   $ 997,574  
             

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 7,662   $ 7,260   $ 15,467   $ 14,187
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   39     29     70     256
Securities:                      
Taxable   861     567     1,595     1,274
Tax-exempt   287     169     518     285
Total interest income   8,849     8,025     17,650     16,002
                       
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   589     1,032     1,275     2,289
Other   412     302     634     621
Total interest expense   1,001     1,334     1,909     2,910
Net interest income   7,848     6,691     15,741     13,092
Provision for loan losses   400     750     400     1,750
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,448     5,941     15,341     11,342
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts   276     255     569     718
Trust fees   545     504     1,094     1,021
Net gains on loan sales   698     538     1,442     787
Earnings on life insurance assets   286     95     387     189
ATM and debit card fee income   479     380     889     728
Other   153     113     298     263
Total non-interest income   2,437     1,885     4,679     3,706
                       
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   3,834     3,309     7,833     6,567
Occupancy, net   400     375     809     772
Equipment   283     277     587     590
Printing, postage and supplies   82     109     197     212
Telecommunication expenses   84     122     184     250
Professional and outside services   440     400     777     737
Software maintenance   394     388     794     768
ATM expenses   170     157     321     288
Other   607     482     1,171     882
Total non-interest expense   6,294     5,619     12,673     11,066
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3.591     2,207     7,347     3,982
Federal income tax provision   582     376     1,250     638
NET INCOME $ 3,009   $ 1,831   $ 6,097   $ 3,344
                       
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66   $ 0.40   $ 1.33   $ 0.73
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.66     0.40     1.33     0.73
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.24     0.23
                        
CONTACT: CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.