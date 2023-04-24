First Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

Core net income (1) of $7.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share (1)

Net interest income of $19.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter

Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.07%, down 31 basis points from the prior quarter

NIM of 4.09% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM – FTE”) (1)

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.51%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 16.67%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) (1) of 18.45%

Core ROAA (1) of 1.44%; and core ROATCE (1) of 17.51%

Efficiency ratio of 48.79%

Linked-quarter loan growth was 14.9% annualized

Linked-quarter deposit growth was 16.2% annualized

Repurchased $575,000 of common stock, representing 24,000 shares at an average price of $23.95 during the quarter

ANNISTON, Ala., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Despite the recent volatility in our industry, we continued to drive strong earnings, growing both loans and deposits and improving upon our already strong capital levels. After several quarters of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, combined with increased competition for funding, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter and we continued to see a moderate deposit mix shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits, impacting our net interest margin. We are confident in our ability to strategically manage our deposit balances, which we believe reflects the diversity and durability of our franchise.’’ Mr. Whatley continued, “We also continue to prudently meet the needs of clients across our vibrant and resilient footprint. We grew loans during the quarter by 14.9% annualized, while maintaining excellent credit quality. We are focused on selectively growing our loan portfolio while carefully managing asset quality and exercising disciplined expense management as we have throughout multiple economic cycles.’’ Mr. Whatley concluded, “We are of course closely monitoring the fallout from recent regional bank failures. But it is important to emphasize that Southern States is focused on traditional banking services. The banks that failed had unique business models with idiosyncratic challenges that are unrelated to Southern States. We are confident our robust balance sheet and conservative underwriting principles position us well to navigate the current environment while delivering strong returns for our shareholders.”





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 1,947,957 $ 1,893,069 $ 1,684,298 2.9 % 15.7 % Net interest income $ 19,546 $ 20,884 $ 14,654 (6.4 )% 33.4 % Net interest margin 4.07 % 4.38 % 3.53 % (31 ) bps 54 bps

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.5 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the higher cost of deposits and other borrowings, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earnings assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 33.4%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in deposit costs and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth over the last year.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, compared to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on deposits, which outpaced the increase in yields on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest margin increased from 3.53%. The increase was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which produced higher yields on interest-earning assets.





Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 450 $ 431 $ 445 4.4 % 1.1 % Swap fees (4 ) 2 15 (300.0 )% (126.7 )% SBA/USDA fees 134 70 388 91.4 % (65.5 )% Mortgage origination fees 100 98 286 2.0 % (65.0 )% Net gain (loss) on securities 514 (86 ) (361 ) (697.7 )% (242.4 )% Other operating income 592 4,088 560 (85.5 )% 5.7 % Total noninterest income $ 1,786 $ 4,603 $ 1,333 (61.2 )% 34.0 %

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 61.2% from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results included a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches and a bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) benefit claim of $774,000. The first quarter decrease was partially offset by a realized net gain on securities during the quarter, compared to a net loss on securities during the previous quarter.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 34.0% from $1.3 million. The increase was primarily due to a realized net gain on securities during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in SBA/USDA fees and mortgage fees during the first quarter of 2023.





Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,311 $ 6,738 $ 5,725 (6.3 )% 10.2 % Equipment and occupancy expenses 683 730 705 (6.4 )% (3.1 )% Data processing fees 593 711 564 (16.6 )% 5.1 % Regulatory assessments 342 165 263 107.3 % 30.0 % Other operating expenses 2,229 2,092 2,033 6.5 % 9.6 % Total noninterest expenses $ 10,158 $ 10,436 $ 9,290 (2.7 )% 9.3 %

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of expenses related to the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan during the fourth quarter of 2022 and partially offset by various increases in other operating expenses, none of which were individually significant. The fourth quarter 2022 results also included waivers of regulatory assessments from State regulators.



Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 9.3% from $9.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of various equity, retirement and incentive plans.

Loans and Credit Quality

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans $ 1,650,929 $ 1,592,707 $ 1,313,173 3.7 % 25.7 % PPP loans — — 893 — % NM Gross loans 1,650,929 1,592,707 1,314,066 3.7 % 25.6 % Unearned income (5,614 ) (5,543 ) (3,996 ) 1.3 % 40.5 % Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,645,315 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,310,070 3.7 % 25.6 % Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,609,564 $ 1,563,255 $ 1,278,413 3.0 % 25.9 % Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,246 (26.7 )% (49.3 )% Provision for loan losses $ 1,181 $ 1,938 $ 700 (39.1 )% 68.7 % Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) $ 21,140 $ 20,156 $ 15,492 4.9 % 36.5 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 197 $ 205 $ 52 (3.9 )% 278.8 % NPL to gross loans 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % ALLL to loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.18 % (1) Ratio is annualized. NM = Not meaningful

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, up $58.2 million from December 31, 2022 and up $335.2 million from March 31, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022, and $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022. The $599,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to three loans that were returned to accruing status or charged-off. The $1.6 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and less loan growth for the the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans, for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.28% of total loans and 1284.33% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 897.82% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Three Months Ended % Change March 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 433,832 $ 460,977 $ 515,110 (5.9 )% (15.8 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,355,659 1,259,766 1,026,729 7.6 % 32.0 % Total deposits $ 1,789,491 $ 1,720,743 $ 1,541,839 4.0 % 16.1 %

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was due to an increase of $95.9 million in interest-bearing account balances, partially offset by a $27.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $35.1 million in brokered deposits.

Capital

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.89 % 12.19 % 8.82 % 12.17 % 8.75 % 10.88 % Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.00 % 12.34 % 8.86 % 12.21 % 9.90 % 12.32 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.00 % 12.34 % 8.86 % 12.21 % 9.90 % 12.32 % Total capital ratio 14.41 % 13.38 % 14.34 % 13.24 % 13.97 % 13.31 %

As of March 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $189.7 million, up from $181.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase of $7.9 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry, the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Results of Operations Interest income $ 28,699 $ 26,706 $ 15,872 Interest expense 9,153 5,822 1,218 Net interest income 19,546 20,884 14,654 Provision for loan losses 1,181 1,938 700 Net interest income after provision 18,365 18,946 13,954 Noninterest income 1,786 4,603 1,333 Noninterest expense 10,158 10,436 9,290 Income tax expense(1) 2,322 2,521 1,440 Net income $ 7,671 $ 10,592 $ 4,557 Core net income(2) $ 7,280 $ 8,081 $ 4,824 Share and Per Share Data Shares issued and outstanding 8,723,763 8,706,920 8,749,878 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,762,450 8,707,026 8,935,384 Diluted 9,044,490 8,932,585 9,065,364 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 1.22 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 1.18 $ 0.50 Core – diluted(2) $ 0.80 $ 0.90 $ 0.53 Book value per share $ 21.74 $ 20.87 $ 19.34 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 19.68 $ 18.79 $ 17.25 Cash dividends declared $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Performance and Financial Ratios ROAA 1.51 % 2.11 % 1.03 % ROAE 16.67 % 23.77 % 10.43 % Core ROAA(2) 1.44 % 1.61 % 1.09 % ROATCE(2) 18.45 % 26.49 % 11.63 % Core ROATCE(2) 17.51 % 20.21 % 12.31 % NIM 4.07 % 4.38 % 3.53 % NIM – FTE(2) 4.09 % 4.39 % 3.55 % Net interest spread 3.33 % 3.84 % 3.36 % Yield on loans 6.38 % 6.05 % 4.68 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.97 % 5.60 % 3.82 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.64 % 1.76 % 0.46 % Cost of funds(3) 2.01 % 1.29 % 0.31 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.42 % 1.52 % 0.35 % Cost of total deposits 1.81 % 1.09 % 0.23 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 24.24 % 26.79 % 33.41 % Total loans to total deposits 91.94 % 92.24 % 84.97 % Efficiency ratio 48.79 % 40.81 % 56.83 % Core efficiency ratio(2) 48.79 % 45.98 % 56.83 %

(1) Three months ended December 31, 2022 included a $540,000 investment tax credit.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(3) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Financial Condition (ending) Total loans $ 1,645,315 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,310,070 Total securities 183,197 175,196 170,694 Total assets 2,134,337 2,045,204 1,798,834 Total noninterest bearing deposits 433,832 460,977 515,110 Total deposits 1,789,491 1,720,743 1,541,839 Total borrowings 131,372 117,295 73,104 Total liabilities 1,944,674 1,863,485 1,629,645 Total shareholders’ equity $ 189,663 $ 181,719 $ 169,189 Financial Condition (average) Total loans $ 1,609,564 $ 1,563,255 $ 1,278,413 Total securities 192,348 188,765 161,683 Other interest-earning assets 146,045 141,049 244,202 Total interest-bearing assets 1,947,957 1,893,069 1,684,298 Total assets 2,057,005 1,994,087 1,787,015 Noninterest-bearing deposits 438,735 477,301 514,456 Interest-bearing deposits 1,300,632 1,216,492 1,023,898 Total deposits 1,739,367 1,693,793 1,538,354 Total borrowings 104,901 99,111 58,874 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,405,533 1,315,603 1,082,772 Total shareholders’ equity $ 186,639 $ 176,769 $ 177,244 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,246 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 2,930 $ 2,930 $ 2,930 Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 4,576 $ 5,175 $ 6,176 Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(1) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Provision for loan losses to average loans(1) 0.30 % 0.49 % 0.22 % ALLL to loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.18 % ALLL to gross loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.18 % ALLL to NPL 1284.33 % 897.82 % 477.26 % NPL to loans 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % NPL to gross loans 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.47 % NPA to total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.34 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.89 % 8.89 % 9.41 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.11 % 8.07 % 8.47 % Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.89 % 8.82 % 8.75 % Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 9.00 % 8.86 % 9.90 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.00 % 8.86 % 9.90 % Total capital ratio 14.41 % 14.34 % 13.97 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 (Audited) March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,245 $ 15,260 $ 22,851 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 99,541 90,198 111,951 Federal funds sold 76,010 63,041 74,022 Total cash and cash equivalents 192,796 168,499 208,824 Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,550 155,544 151,027 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,647 19,652 19,667 Other equity securities, at fair value 3,806 4,444 8,937 Restricted equity securities, at cost 3,862 3,134 2,825 Loans held for sale 2,376 1,047 2,509 Loans, net of unearned income 1,645,315 1,587,164 1,310,070 Less allowance for loan losses 21,140 20,156 15,492 Loans, net 1,624,175 1,567,008 1,294,578 Premises and equipment, net 27,098 27,345 28,065 Accrued interest receivable 7,077 6,963 4,427 Bank owned life insurance 29,350 29,186 29,343 Annuities 15,489 15,478 15,523 Foreclosed assets 2,930 2,930 2,930 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,144 1,226 1,434 Other assets 24,175 25,886 11,883 Total assets $ 2,134,337 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,798,834 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 433,832 $ 460,977 $ 515,110 Interest-bearing 1,355,659 1,259,766 1,026,729 Total deposits 1,789,491 1,720,743 1,541,839 Other borrowings (16 ) (19 ) — FHLB advances 45,000 31,000 25,950 Subordinated notes 86,388 86,314 47,154 Accrued interest payable 844 584 107 Other liabilities 22,967 24,863 14,595 Total liabilities 1,944,674 1,863,485 1,629,645 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 43,798 43,714 43,749 Capital surplus 77,053 76,785 76,426 Retained earnings 80,642 73,764 53,604 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,846 ) (11,048 ) (3,755 ) Unvested restricted stock (965 ) (477 ) (835 ) Vested restricted stock units (1,019 ) (1,019 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 189,663 181,719 169,189 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,134,337 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,798,834

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 25,335 $ 23,853 $ 14,766 Taxable securities 1,383 1,206 619 Nontaxable securities 291 322 299 Other interest and dividends 1,690 1,325 188 Total interest income 28,699 26,706 15,872 Interest expense: Deposits 7,768 4,655 873 Other borrowings 1,385 1,167 345 Total interest expense 9,153 5,822 1,218 Net interest income 19,546 20,884 14,654 Provision for loan losses 1,181 1,938 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,365 18,946 13,954 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 450 431 445 Swap fees (4 ) 2 15 SBA/USDA fees 134 70 388 Mortgage origination fees 100 98 286 Net gain (loss) on securities 514 (86 ) (361 ) Other operating income 592 4,088 560 Total noninterest income 1,786 4,603 1,333 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,311 6,738 5,725 Equipment and occupancy expenses 683 730 705 Data processing fees 593 711 564 Regulatory assessments 342 165 263 Other operating expenses 2,229 2,092 2,033 Total noninterest expenses 10,158 10,436 9,290 Income before income taxes 9,993 13,113 5,997 Income tax expense 2,322 2,521 1,440 Net income $ 7,671 $ 10,592 $ 4,557 Basic earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.22 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 1.18 $ 0.50

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,609,564 $ 25,335 6.38 % $ 1,563,255 $ 23,853 6.05 % $ 1,278,413 $ 14,766 4.68 % Taxable securities 139,516 1,383 4.02 % 132,222 1,206 3.62 % 106,820 619 2.35 % Nontaxable securities 52,832 291 2.24 % 56,543 322 2.26 % 54,863 299 2.21 % Other interest-earnings assets 146,045 1,690 4.69 % 141,049 1,325 3.73 % 244,202 188 0.31 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,947,957 $ 28,699 5.97 % $ 1,893,069 $ 26,706 5.60 % $ 1,684,298 $ 15,872 3.82 % Allowance for loan losses (20,493 ) (19,374 ) (15,041 ) Noninterest-earning assets 129,541 120,392 117,758 Total Assets $ 2,057,005 $ 1,994,087 $ 1,787,015 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 93,951 20 0.08 % 98,978 22 0.09 % 110,983 26 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 806,001 5,040 2.54 % 794,692 3,126 1.56 % 675,504 591 0.36 % Time deposits 400,680 2,708 2.74 % 322,822 1,507 1.85 % 237,411 256 0.44 % FHLB advances 18,578 159 3.47 % 22,739 147 2.56 % 25,950 22 0.34 % Other borrowings 86,323 1,226 5.76 % 76,372 1,020 5.30 % 32,924 323 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,405,533 $ 9,153 2.64 % $ 1,315,603 $ 5,822 1.76 % $ 1,082,772 $ 1,218 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,735 $ 477,301 $ 514,456 Other liabilities 26,098 24,414 12,543 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,833 $ 501,715 $ 526,999 Stockholders’ Equity 186,639 176,769 177,244 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,057,005 $ 1,994,087 $ 1,787,015 Net interest income $ 19,546 $ 20,884 $ 14,654 Net interest spread(2) 3.33 % 3.84 % 3.36 % Net interest margin(3) 4.07 % 4.38 % 3.53 % Net interest margin – FTE(4)(5) 4.09 % 4.39 % 3.55 % Cost of funds(6) 2.01 % 1.29 % 0.31 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.42 % 1.52 % 0.35 % Cost of total deposits 1.81 % 1.09 % 0.23 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. (4) Net interest margin – FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. (6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Real estate mortgages: Construction and development $ 227,560 13.8 % $ 255,736 16.1 % $ 165,400 12.6 % Residential 196,923 11.9 % 167,891 10.5 % 154,143 11.7 % Commercial 948,251 57.5 % 904,872 56.8 % 765,685 58.3 % Commercial and industrial 270,825 16.4 % 256,553 16.1 % 218,868 16.6 % PPP loans — — % — — % 893 0.1 % Consumer and other 7,370 0.4 % 7,655 0.5 % 9,077 0.7 % Gross loans 1,650,929 100.0 % 1,592,707 100.0 % 1,314,066 100.0 % Unearned income (5,614 ) (5,543 ) (3,996 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,645,315 1,587,164 1,310,070 Allowance for loan losses (21,140 ) (20,156 ) (15,492 ) Loans, net $ 1,624,175 $ 1,567,008 $ 1,294,578

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 433,833 24.2 % $ 460,977 26.8 % $ 515,110 33.4 % Interest-bearing transaction 877,166 49.0 % 837,127 48.6 % 749,119 48.6 % Savings 47,742 2.7 % 49,235 2.9 % 62,462 4.1 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 366,271 20.5 % 307,145 17.8 % 189,172 12.2 % Time deposits, over $250,000 64,479 3.6 % 66,259 3.9 % 25,976 1.7 % Total deposits $ 1,789,491 100.0 % $ 1,720,743 100.0 % $ 1,541,839 100.0 %

Nonperfoming Assets (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,246 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — Total nonperforming loans 1,646 2,245 3,246 OREO 2,930 2,930 2,930 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,576 $ 5,175 $ 6,176 Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1) 805 832 904 Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing 1,272 1,292 1,058 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,077 $ 2,124 $ 1,962 Allowance for loan losses $ 21,140 $ 20,156 $ 15,492 Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,645,315 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,310,070 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,650,929 $ 1,592,707 $ 1,314,066 Total assets $ 2,134,337 $ 2,045,204 $ 1,798,834 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1284.33 % 897.82 % 477.26 % Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.34 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ 64 $ 67 $ 76 Residential Mortgages 267 565 510 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 1,263 1,278 2,388 Commercial & Industrial 51 312 269 Consumer and other 1 23 3 Total $ 1,646 $ 2,245 $ 3,246

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Loan Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 March 31, 2022 Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,609,564 $ 1,563,255 $ 1,278,413 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,645,315 $ 1,587,164 $ 1,310,070 Gross loans $ 1,650,929 $ 1,592,707 $ 1,314,066 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 20,156 $ 18,423 $ 14,844 Charge-offs: Construction and development — — 66 Residential — — — Commercial — — — Commercial and industrial 218 210 — Consumer and other 6 18 6 Total charge-offs 224 228 72 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — Residential 11 4 17 Commercial — — — Commercial and industrial 14 1 — Consumer and other 2 18 3 Total recoveries 27 23 20 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 197 $ 205 $ 52 Provision for loan losses $ 1,181 $ 1,938 $ 700 Balance at end of period $ 21,140 $ 20,156 $ 15,492 Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.18 % Allowance to gross loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.18 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Provision for loan losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.30 % 0.49 % 0.22 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.