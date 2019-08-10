Southern Yemen separatists seize government camps in Aden

Yemen’s southern separatists took control of all government military camps in Aden on Saturday, an official said, as fighting raged between nominal allies who have turned on each other, complicating U.N. efforts to end a devastating war.
