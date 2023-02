GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLND and SLNDW) (“Southland”), a leading provider of infrastructure construction services, announced today that Frank Renda, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of leadership, are scheduled to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

“We are excited to celebrate our listing on this historic exchange by ringing the Opening Bell with some of our longest tenured employees. We extend our appreciation and celebrate every one of our employees, whose combined efforts enable this opportunity. Together, we have built a company that is in a premier position to succeed for many years to come,” said Frank Renda.

Southland expects its common stock and warrants to begin trading after market open on the NYSE American exchange on March 2, 2023, under the current ticker symbols “SLND” and “SLNDW”, respectively.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, including the timing and change of its listing to the NYSE American, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

