Southwest Florida Making Daily News For Heroin Plague

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A website that offers no cost information about drug addiction treatment HeroinDetoxClinics.com has just completed their page for Fort Myers. Southwest Florida, in particular, Fort Myers in Lee County, is making daily news for the wrong reasons. Heroin and heroin laced with fentanyl has put the county on high alert for local law enforcement and state officials, including the Governor, Rick Scott and the President of the United States, Donald Trump as they have declared rises in deaths and overdoses a national emergency.

The new opiate and heroin addiction treatment Fort Myers page explains how Lee County has now taken over as the epicenter of the heroin and opioid epidemic in Southwest Florida. It is now claiming double digit fatalities than Collier County to the south and over four times the death rate over Charlotte County to the north. Staggering numbers that are filtering into main stream America. The heroin drug rehabs located in the city of Fort Myers are noting that most patients are entering due to opiate or heroin addiction.

“You can be anywhere in Lee County and find the drug within a 3-mile radius,” said Dr. Steven Hill of SalusCare, an addiction treatment center in Fort Myers. Those drugs are prescribed opioids, the illegal re-selling of those opioids and illegal street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl. “For the most part, our community doesn’t know how much this is in our backyard. I just know from the shock and awe I get when I do my presentations.”

The ease of obtaining the heroin or any drug on the street is keeping the EMS response groups super busy and when we add fentanyl and carfentanil to the picture we have instant death besides record numbers of overdoses. It is true that the majority of opioid overdoses are not fatal because of the quick response time of our beloved EMS groups and paramedics. According to the Florida State Medical Examiners Office a record number of Floridians died with opioids in their system last year.

As the statistics for overdoses and deaths grow from year to year in Southwest Florida the hope is for a strong plan of attack and the implementation of the plan. It will take a full force effort from local law enforcement to attack the street dealers and flood of drugs into Lee County. It will take Federal and State Officials help and it will take the continued solid work of local EMS groups to keep the breath flowing into the lungs of fallen addicts. Recovering addicts are at greater risk of overdosing, as their bodies have been weaned from the drug’s effects, and tolerance to the drug drops.

Author: William Leonard

Organization: HeroinDetoxClinics.com

