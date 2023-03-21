Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scribes—The American Society of Legal Writers, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting legal writing and excellence in legal scholarship, has selected Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles to serve as its new Headquarters. The Headquarters has been based at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law for several years.

Scribes’ mission is to foster a community of legal writers and promote the art and craft of legal writing. The organization accomplishes this mission through various initiatives, including publishing The Scribes Journal of Legal Writing, offering CLE programs on legal writing, hosting annual competitions for the best student-written law review article, best moot court brief, and best book on a legal topic, and through the National Order of Scribes, recognizing law students who have excelled at legal writing. Two new initiatives are the National Conference for Law Review Editors, which will be held virtually on Sunday, March 26 (register via EventBrite), and the Scribes Fellows program, which recruits academics, judges, and attorneys to develop training and CLE materials related to legal writing.

“We are thrilled to have Southwestern Law School as our new Headquarters,” said Professor John Browning, President of Scribes. “Southwestern has a strong reputation for legal scholarship and an outstanding legal-writing program. We were impressed with the school’s application and have every confidence that Scribes will continue to thrive with Southwestern serving as the Headquarters.”

“We are honored to have been selected as the new Headquarters for Scribes,” said Darby Dickerson, President and Dean of Southwestern Law School and a past president and current board member of Scribes. “We share the organization’s commitment to promoting excellence in legal writing and look forward to collaborating with Scribes to further this important mission.”

For more information about Scribes—The American Society of Legal Writers, please visit www.scribes.org. Membership is open to lawyers, judges, student editors of law reviews, and institutional members, such as law schools, courts, and law firms.

CONTACT: Bradley Yost Executive Director, Scribes—The American Society of Legal Writers (213) 738-6769 scribeslegalwriters@gmail.com