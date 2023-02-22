The scale servicer, manufacturer, and provider of industrial and commercial-grade weighing scales made the announcement Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southwestern Scale Company Inc. (SWSCALE), a servicer, manufacturer, and provider of industrial and commercial-grade weighing scales, has announced that they have opened a new office in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, in an effort to boost efficiency and services to the Lone Star State.

The Phoenix-born business is in its 75th year of operation and has been a major player in the American Southwest scale industry for decades.

Mark Murdza, Chief Business Development Officer, said that the expansion is a significant step for SWSCALE: “Opening operations in Texas is a momentous occasion for Southwestern Scale. We have invested tremendous time and effort into strengthening our business model, culture, and presence in the markets and it was time to share that with the great state of Texas.”

The Fort Worth-based office will be managed by Shane Irvin, one of the operation’s newest employees. On joining the business in this new capacity, Irvin remarked, “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Southwestern Scale team as we open our new location in Fort Worth, Texas.” He added, “We look forward to providing people in the Lone Star State with solutions to their weighing applications for decades to come.”

Throughout the last 75 years, the business has seen its fair share of defining moments. Last year the company announced that they had been recognized as one of only 12 small businesses across the state of Arizona to be recognized as SHARP-certified. SHARP (Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program) was developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to highlight businesses that operate under exemplary safety protocols and standards.

While last year’s announcement underscored the company’s commitment to safety, their recent announcements have highlighted their commitment to growth and, as Murdza confirms, growth that customers had been inquiring about for some time:

“Over the years, we have been delivering confidence with every measure to customers in Texas, repeatedly being asked when we were going to open operations there. The time has finally come, and we could not be more excited.”

Their new office is now open at 10101 Hicks Field Road, Suite 105 in Fort Worth (76179) and can be reached at 817-913-2055.

About Southwestern Scale Company Inc.

Established in 1948, Southwestern Scale Company Inc. is the only full-service weighing scale company in the Southwestern United States. The locally owned and operated business, led by the second generation of ownership since inception, services, manufactures, and delivers a wealth of industrial and commercial-grade scales for any industry or operation. For more information about the company, visit swscale.com/about.

Contact Information:

Mark Murdza

Chief Business Development Officer

mmurdza@swscale.com

602-243-3951

