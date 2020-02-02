Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks

Britain laid out a tough opening stance for future talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying it would set its own agenda rather than meeting the bloc’s rules to ensure frictionless trade.
