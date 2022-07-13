Sovos Brands Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, will announce the results of its second quarter ended June 25, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company will host its earnings conference via live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The link to the webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com, under the Events and Presentations tab. The webcast will be archived and available for replay. If you plan to ask a question during the live webcast, please join at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0a03f627839843bcbd745c2be9703aa6.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts
Investors: 
Josh Levine
IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com

