IRVING, Texas, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sow Good Inc. (OTCQB: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, announced today that Brendon Fischer has been appointed as the Company’s interim chief financial officer (CFO), following the resignation of the Company’s former CFO, Keith Terreri. Fischer’s appointment is effective as of April 2, 2024.

Fischer first joined the Sow Good team in June 2023, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in financial analysis, shareholder communications, and regulatory compliance with public and private companies. His previous company coverage spans several industries, including food and beverage, consumer, packaging, healthcare, energy, technology, and gaming.

Before joining Sow Good, Fischer served as the chief investment officer, managing director, and chief compliance officer of Fischer Capital Management, an investment advisory firm he founded in 2018. He was previously an assistant investment officer and portfolio manager at Rocky Mountain Advisors, managing a $1.3 billion publicly traded fund formerly known as the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE: STEW). Prior to these roles, he spent over a decade analyzing and maintaining equity and debt research coverage of public and private companies at H.I.G. WhiteHorse and Ulland Investment Advisors, with an early focus on small cap growth companies.

Fischer holds a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also an active CFA charterholder and a member of the Dallas Fort Worth CFA Society.

“Brendon has been instrumental as we continue progressing our strategic growth initiatives to meet the robust demand in the freeze dried candy space,” said Sow Good’s Executive Chairman, Ira Goldfarb. “With his existing knowledge of Sow Good’s business model and decades of financial experience, we are confident in his abilities to support us through this transition. We would like to thank Keith for his time at Sow Good and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

