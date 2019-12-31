S&P 500 inches lower as year-end record rally cools off

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday as investors took profits from a year-end rally powered by trade optimism and an improving global outlook, which put the benchmark index on track for its biggest annual percentage gain since 2013.
