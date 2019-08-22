S&P 500 stalls in economic data offset, ahead of Fed chair’s speech

The benchmark S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as a fall in U.S. jobless claims offset data showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.
