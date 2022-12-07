NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, has upgraded the on-street metered parking program in New Orleans to include pay-by-text and pay-by-plate options.

SP+ is the parking service provider for the City of New Orleans and uses its industry-leading Sphere® suite of technologies, specifically designed to streamline high-traffic parking programs and create a seamless experience for parking customers.

For the City of New Orleans, SP+ introduced its technology-based, paperless payment options to simplify the City’s on-street parking process by eliminating the need for parkers to print and display the proof-of-payment on their dashboard, thus also eliminating the issue of misplaced receipts.

Parking customers can use the text-to-pay option or download Parking.com and other popular parking apps to process their payment.

A pay-by-plate option launched simultaneously. Parkers simply enter their license plate number to purchase parking at the pay station and the enforcement system automatically recognizes the valid parking session.

“These upgrades to the on-street metered parking program are state-of-the-art and offered as a convenience for the residents, stakeholders and visitors to the City of New Orleans,” said Bob Kamper, Vice President of Municipal Services at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.