Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release of Financial Statement for 2017 will be published on 15 February 2018

26 October 2017 at 10 am (CET +1)



Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2017 on 15 February 2018 as a stock exchange release and on following internet pages:



– Sp Mortgage Bank Plc’s Financial statement & Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2017 will be published at www.saastopankki.fi

– Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc’s Financial Statements for 2017 will be published at www.spkeskuspankki.fi



Further information:

Laine Spellman

[email protected]

Director of Marketing and Communications, Savings Banks Group

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group’s mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.